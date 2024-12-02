Chicago Baseball

Cubs Free Agency

Cubs reportedly sign pitcher Matthew Boyd to free agent deal

Boyd posted a 0.77 ERA in the postseason with Cleveland last season

By NBC Chicago Staff

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 17: Matthew Boyd #16 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during Game 3 of the ALCS presented by loanDepot between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Thursday, October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have added a depth piece to their rotation in free agency, reportedly signing Matthew Boyd to a two-year deal.

The deal was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, and has been confirmed by several other reporters around baseball.

Heyman later reported Boyd’s deal clocked in at $14.5 million per season, with a $500,000 bonus each season.

Boyd, 33, appeared in eight regular season games for the Guardians last season, with a 2.72 ERA and a 2-2 record in eight starts. He also started three games in the postseason, allowing one earned run and striking out 14 batters in 11.2 innings for the Guardians.

Boyd primarily relies on his four-seam fastball and changeup, but also features a slider that saw opposing hitters bat just .148 against last season, with 14 strikeouts and just four hits against the pitch.

The addition of Boyd to the rotation gives the Cubs more flexibility and depth, with Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon all locks and Javier Assad likely to nail down the fifth spot.

The biggest question surrounding Boyd is his durability, as he hasn’t appeared in more than 15 games since the 2019 season. He also underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2023 season, and had flexor tendon surgery in 2021, adding more weight to those concerns.

