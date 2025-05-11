Thousands of birds are expected to take to the skies in coming nights, triggering a migration alert in the Chicago area.

According to Birdcast, a website dedicated to tracking migrating birds and predicting migration patterns, the Chicago area should see significant bird activity in coming nights, with the animals taking advantage of cool weather and light winds.

The website estimates that more than 16,000 birds will be in the skies per square kilometer per hour over the next three nights, triggering the migration alert.

According to experts, the highest traffic times for migrating birds typically occur between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., with hundreds of thousands of birds crossing over the Chicago area on highly trafficked evenings.

During “Migration Alerts,” homeowners and building managers are asked to turn off lights and to take other precautions to help protect migrating birds. Owners of tall buildings are asked to turn off or dim decorative lights during migration season. Residents and building owners are also asked to close blinds when possible so that birds don’t become disoriented by bright lights.

Among the travelers will be Baltimore Orioles, Indigo Buntings, Chestnut-sided Warblers, and American Redstarts, according to Birdcast.

Typically bird migrations peak in mid-to-late May over Illinois. According to the city of Chicago, more than eight million birds migrate through the Chicago area each spring.

McCormick Place, long one of the most dangerous buildings along the lakeshore for birds, recently installed 3.6 million dots on its windows to help prevent bird strikes, and the program has drastically reduced the number of bird strikes at the building, officials have said.