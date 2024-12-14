Chicago Cubs

Cubs sign veteran catcher Carson Kelly to 2-year deal

Kelly, 30, will earn $11.5 million on the deal, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan

By Peter Marzano

Carson Kelly
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The busiest day of the offseason so far for the Chicago Cubs has continued with another move, this time in the form of a free agent signing.

Hours after acquiring All-Star Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade, the Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract with veteran catcher Carson Kelly, addressing one of the club's prominent needs.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Kelly, 30, was born in Chicago before playing high school baseball in Oregon, and will be entering his 10th MLB season in 2025.

Initially a highly-regarded catching prospect with the rival St. Louis Cardinals, Kelly was shipped to the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 2018 season in a significant trade that sent D-Backs franchise cornerstone Paul Goldschmidt to the Redbirds.

Kelly remained in the Diamondbacks organization for nearly five full seasons before being released by the club in the summer of 2023. Kelly has since spent big league time with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers.

NFL 2 hours ago

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he's being treated for cancer in his bile duct

Chicago Cubs 5 hours ago

Cubs acquire All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from Astros in blockbuster trade

In 2024 with Detroit and Texas, Kelly hit nine home runs and posted 37 RBI with a .238/.313/.374 slash line across 91 games, 60 of which were with the Tigers.

In his career, Kelly has amassed 71 doubles and 54 home runs across 556 games, while also maintaining a reputation as a solid defensive catcher, accumulating 2.7 defensive WAR in his career.

Kelly and Miguel Amaya will likely form the Cubs' 2025 catching tandem, though the club also moved to acquire veteran Matt Thaiss, who spent the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Cubs
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us