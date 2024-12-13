Cubs to acquire All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from Astros in blockbuster trade: reports

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made their first major splash of the offseason, moving to acquire All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster deal, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs have acquired star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2024

Heading back to Houston in the deal is third baseman Isaac Paredes, third base/outfield prospect Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Kyle Tucker to the Cubs for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith is done, pending medicals, sources tell @TheAthletic — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 13, 2024

The trade is pending physicals, according to reports.

Smith, the team's first-round draft pick in 2024, put up elite offensive numbers across Low-A, High-A and Double-A baseball in 2024, including a combined 1.004 OPS.

The Cubs acquired Paredes near the 2024 MLB trade deadline in their most decisive in-season move, dealing slugger Christopher Morel to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tucker, 27, is entering his final year of team control and is coming off another stellar offensive season, despite injuries limiting him to 78 regular season games.

The slugger posted his third straight All-Star campaign, knocking 13 doubles and 23 home runs across just 277 at-bats, still stealing 11 bases while putting up an elite .289/.408/.585 offensive slash line.

The season followed up a fifth-place finish in the American League Most Valuable Player race in 2023, in which Tucker drove in 112 runs on 29 home runs and 37 doubles in addition to stealing 30 bases and hitting .284/.369/.517.

Tucker also has a wealth of postseason experience for his age, having played in 64 playoff games and three World Series', winning the championship in 2022.

In addition to an elite bat that instantly becomes the centerpiece of a Cubs lineup, Tucker has also posted above average defensive metrics in right field, including a Gold Glove win in 2022. The 27-year-old has also spent noticeable time in left field, though Ian Happ figures to continue being the Cubs' everyday starter there.

The trade spells the likelihood of more deals this offseason, with the Cubs having been rumored to be searching for a partner in a Cody Bellinger trade, with starting right fielder Seiya Suzuki's name also implicated in rumors. Suzuki's contract includes a full no-trade clause however, so the outfielder would need to approve of any possible deal involving him.