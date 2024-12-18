Cubs trade newly-acquired catcher to White Sox for cash

Just hours after announcing a major trade that sent former league MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, the Cubs have struck another deal Tuesday, sending newly-acquired catcher Matt Thaiss to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations, according to the White Sox.

Thaiss, 29, has played in each of the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, with whom he has posted a .208/.313/.342 offensive stat line across 245 games.

The Cubs previously acquired Thaiss just last a month in trade that sent a cash consideration back to Anaheim.

Thaiss will look to comprise a backstop tandem with 2024's everyday catcher Korey Lee for the upcoming season.

The veteran catcher played in 57 games in 2024, hitting .204/.323/.299 across 157 at-bats, with Thaiss slugging nine doubles and two home runs for 16 runs batted in.

While Thaiss has primarily played as a catcher at the MLB level, he also has some corner infield experience under his belt, with 47 games at third base and 31 games at first base.

The acquisition fills the lone vacancy on the White Sox 40-man roster, meaning no roster moves were made along with the trade.