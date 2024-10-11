Watch the Chicago Marathon race live, with complete finish line camera Sunday

NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and the finish line camera will appear live in the player above beginning Oct. 13

Not able to watch the 2024 Bank of America Chicago marathon live in person? You'll still be able to catch the entire race and a live finish line camera to watch the moment your favorite runner crosses the finish line.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the race in both English and Spanish, along with a finish line camera that will stream throughout the race to capture runners as they finish the incredible feat.

The 46th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Here's how you can watch live on television or stream the race and finish line camera, wherever you are.

Live on TV

Channels: NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago

Time: 7-11 a.m. CT (Note: finish line camera will be available at the below locations)

Live Streaming

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Where:

NBC Chicago's 24/7 streaming channel – NBC 5 Chicago News. The live stream can be accessed via the homepage of Peacock on race day. It will also be available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee. For more information on how to watch the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 live streaming channel, click here.

NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago apps (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago - YouTube

NOTE: Live streams will be made available to all viewers in United States and Mexico.

Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Note: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., streams will feature an exclusive live finish line camera where viewers can watch their favorite runners complete the race.