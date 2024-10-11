Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Watch the Chicago Marathon race live, with complete finish line camera Sunday

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the 2024 race in both English and Spanish, along with an exclusive finish line camera

NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and the finish line camera will appear live in the player above beginning Oct. 13

Not able to watch the 2024 Bank of America Chicago marathon live in person? You'll still be able to catch the entire race and a live finish line camera to watch the moment your favorite runner crosses the finish line.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the race in both English and Spanish, along with a finish line camera that will stream throughout the race to capture runners as they finish the incredible feat.

The 46th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Here's how you can watch live on television or stream the race and finish line camera, wherever you are.

Live on TV

Channels: NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago

Time: 7-11 a.m. CT (Note: finish line camera will be available at the below locations)

Live Streaming

Where:

NOTE: Live streams will be made available to all viewers in United States and Mexico.

Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Note: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., streams will feature an exclusive live finish line camera where viewers can watch their favorite runners complete the race.

