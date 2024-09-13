The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is one month away, with this year's race bringing the potential for more records to be broken.

As the race prepares to step off next month, what should runners, spectators and Chicago-area residents know?

Here's what to expect:

When is the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will start and finish on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

What time is the Chicago Marathon?

Here's a look at race day start times:

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

Where is the start line?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

What is the 2024 marathon course route?

See the full route here and watch a preview of what it will look like below.

Preview the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon course.

Who is running the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

This year's marathon will feature past champions and exciting marathon stars as organizers unveiled this year's elite athlete lineup.

The lineup is highlighted by two of the "10 fastest women of all time, two of the world’s most exciting marathon stars racing in the United States for the first time and both defending champions in the wheelchair field."

“We are accustomed to making history at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “With some of the fastest athletes in the world joining us this fall, we are hopeful to build on the tradition of great performances this year.”

See the full elite lineup here.

Which records might be broken at the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

After setting an attendance record in 2023, marathon organizers have once again announced the field of runners could make history.

Organizers have said that an estimated 50,000 runners are slated to toe the starting line in downtown Chicago, a number that would break last year's record of 47,000.

“The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was record-setting across the board from historic performances and countless personal bests to record-breaking participation and charity fundraising,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “The energy and excitement of race day captured the attention of runners from around the world and we’re humbled by the extraordinary interest we’ve seen as a result. We look forward to welcoming a new field of participants in 2024 and once again putting on a race that unites the local and global running communities on the streets of Chicago.”

There's also some speculation a women's American record could fall, with Keira D'Amato and Betsy Saina both in the lineup.

D'Amato, the former American marathon record holder, will return to the starting line after being part of the broadcast team for the past two years.

“I have a special history with the Chicago Marathon,” said D’Amato who finished fourth in 2021. “The past two years I’ve run my mouth in the lead vehicle for NBC. I’m excited to get back to running my legs.”

D'Amato first broke the American marathon record in 2022 in Houston, topping a time that had stood for 16 years.

Emily Sisson broke that same record shortly after during the 2022 Chicago Marathon. D'Amato was among the long line of legendary female runners celebrating Sisson at the Chicago finish line that year.

Saina, who placed fifth in this year’s Tokyo Marathon, will look to record her first Chicago finish after dropping out of the race in 2019 due to illness. She's run the third-fastest marathon time of any American woman, one spot behind D'Amato.

Sara Hall and Emma Bates are also in the field for the Americans. Hall's best time of 2:20:32 comes from Chandler in 2020. Bates ran her best time in 2022 at the Boston Marathon with a 2:22:10 finish.

Street closures

The historic number of runners traversing city streets will also mean a number of closures in the area.

Here's a full list:

Pre-Race Closures

Street description Anticipated closure Anticipated opening Balbo Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 9/30/24 10:00 a.m. 10/16/24 6:00 a.m. Jackson Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/9/24 10:00 a.m. 10/14/24 6:00 a.m. Balbo Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Monroe St. to Jackson Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Congress Plaza Dr.: Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St.) 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Jackson Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Randolph St. to Monroe St. 10/12/24 6:00 a.m. 10/13/24 2:00 p.m. Roosevelt Rd.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/12/24 11:00 a.m. 10/13/24 6:00 p.m. Monroe St.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/12/24 12:00 p.m. 10/13/24 2:00 p.m. Monroe St.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/12/24 12:00 p.m. 10/13/24 3:00 p.m.

Marathon Day Closures