Video captures cars speeding through Chicago golf course moments before man struck

Video captured the startling scene as cars sped across a Chicago golf course moments before a golfer was struck and put in intensive care.

According to the Forest Preserve District of Cook County in Illinois, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Billy Caldwell Golf Course.

Police received reports of the SUV driving erratically through the property, according to a press release. The vehicle entered the course from the main parking lot and drove onto the green.

"I look up and there's a car barreling down the fairway of the fourth hole. He drove in through the parking lot area, he was doing laps," witness Larry Kero told NBC Chicago.

Kero said the driver of the vehicle was displaying a knife while driving around the golf course.

"All of the sudden, the guy busts out a knife, yelling and screaming as he was driving around. It was a good eight-inch knife, he had the knife holding out the window," Kero said.

Witnesses reported an employee jumped into another vehicle and chased the man as he drove around the course.

"He hopped in his car. He was doing his best," witness Jim Wolfer said. "It was awesome. Honking his horn so somebody else didn't get hit. It was crazy. So surreal."

But around the fifth hole, police said a 70-year-old man was struck by the erratic driver.

"He wasn't moving," Wolfer said. "When I got there, he opened his eyes, he started talking and that was a big relief."

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois, where he remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by Forest Preserve Police and remains in custody as they face criminal charges in the case.