2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon could set another record, organizers say

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is expected to see another record-breaking year in 2024.

After setting an attendance record in 2023, marathon organizers have once again announced the field of runners could make history.

The 2024 race is just over one month away.

Organizers have said that an estimated 50,000 runners are slated to toe the starting line in downtown Chicago, a number that would break last year's record of 47,000.

“The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was record-setting across the board from historic performances and countless personal bests to record-breaking participation and charity fundraising,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “The energy and excitement of race day captured the attention of runners from around the world and we’re humbled by the extraordinary interest we’ve seen as a result. We look forward to welcoming a new field of participants in 2024 and once again putting on a race that unites the local and global running communities on the streets of Chicago.”

Here's what else to know about the 2024 race:

When is the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will start and finish on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Who is running the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will feature past champions and exciting marathon stars as organizers unveiled this year's elite athlete lineup.

The lineup is highlighted by two of the "10 fastest women of all time, two of the world’s most exciting marathon stars racing in the United States for the first time and both defending champions in the wheelchair field."

“We are accustomed to making history at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “With some of the fastest athletes in the world joining us this fall, we are hopeful to build on the tradition of great performances this year.”

See the full elite lineup here.

Where is the start line?

The start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

What is the 2024 marathon course route?

See the full route here and watch a preview of what it will look like below.

Preview the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon course.