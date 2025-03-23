Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Here are the winners of the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

The 8-kilometer course featured some blistering times as racers completed just under five miles of running Sunday morning

The 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K featured several strong performances, with a repeat winner in the women’s race.

Amy Davis-Green, who won last year’s Shuffle with a time of 25:54, put up an even faster pace in 2025, completing the 8-kilometer course in an unofficial time of 25 minutes and 31 seconds, averaging 5:09 per mile.

Last year’s race had marked Davis-Green’s first professional running victory, and gives her a good kick-off to the 2025 racing season as she represented Hansons-Brooks ODP.

"As a team, we love this event. The camaraderie, and running the streets of Chicago, it’s just amazing," she said.

In the men’s race, Gable Sieperda captured the top spot, finishing the race with an unofficial time of 22 minutes and 52 seconds. Sieperda averaged 4:36 per mile on the course, winding his way through downtown Chicago amid cloudy and breezy conditions.

“(It was my) first-ever bigger road race, so any time I can come out and compete I’m super grateful, and it was a lot of fun,” Sieperda said.

You can find a full list of winners on the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle's website.

Angelo Perez won the men's wheelchair race, finishing with an unofficial time of 50:06. The women's wheelchair race was won by Samantha Schroth, with an unofficial time of 30:47.

Alex Kania posted an unofficial time of 32:44 to capture the top spot in the non-binary field.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

