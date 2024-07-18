Elite athlete lineup announced for 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will feature past champions and exciting marathon stars as organizers unveiled this year's elite athlete lineup.

The lineup, which was released Thursday, is highlighted by two of the "10 fastest women of all time, two of the world’s most exciting marathon stars racing in the United States for the first time and both defending champions in the wheelchair field."

“We are accustomed to making history at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “With some of the fastest athletes in the world joining us this fall, we are hopeful to build on the tradition of great performances this year.”

Among the notable names at the starting line will be Sutume Kebede, of Ethiopia, who is the fastest marathon in the women's field and whose finish at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon made her the eighth fastest of all time.

“I am extremely happy to come back to Chicago and run on a course that has proven to be very fast,” Kebede, who had a disappointing finish in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, said in a statement. “After seeing what my teammate Kelvin Kiptum did last year, I want to come to Chicago to do something great.”

Kebede trained in a group that once included the late Kelvin Kiptum, a world record holder in Chicago who was tragically killed in a car crash in February, shocking the global running community.

Kebede will also face past Chicago champion Ruth Chepngetich, who won both the 2021 and 2022 races and was the runner-up in 2023.

The two will be joined by the second and third fastest American women of all time, including former marathon record holder Keira D’Amato, who will return to the starting line after being part of the broadcast team for the past two years. Betsy Saina, who placed fifth in this year’s Tokyo Marathon, will look to record her first Chicago finish after dropping out of the race in 2019 due to illness.

“I have a special history with the Chicago Marathon,” said D’Amato who finished fourth in 2021. “The past two years I’ve run my mouth in the lead vehicle for NBC. I’m excited to get back to running my legs.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

On the men's side, Amos Kipruto of Kenya will highlight the elite lineup.

"Having reached the podium in three Abbott World Marathon Majors including a victory in the 2022 TCS London Marathon, Kipruto now has his sights set on Chicago and like Kebede, says he will also run in honor of Kiptum," a release from the marathon said.

“My goal is to try to run a personal best,” said Kipruto. “I want to show the world that I am still the kind of athlete who is capable of winning a major like Chicago.”

Kipruto will face Vincent Ngetich, also of Kenya, "who has an identical personal best of 2:03:13 and is seeking his first major victory."

Defending champions in the wheelchair division Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner will return to attempt repeat victories. Hug, also known as the Swiss Silver Bullet, will be chasing his fifth Chicago title but he'll be battling American rival and former Chicago winner Daniel Romanchuk, and Aaron Pike, who will be making his 15th Chicago start.

“The Chicago Marathon has been a permanent fixture in my race calendar for years,” said Hug. “The energy of the city and the enthusiasm of the spectators are unique. I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge and trying to defend my title again.”

“I feel honored to return to the Chicago Marathon as defending champion,” said Debrunner, the world record holder for the marathon in the women’s wheelchair division. “The crowd last year was amazing and I am confident it will be the same this year."

Debrunner will battle with American racer Susannah Scaroni after the two had a down-to-the-wire finish last year. Both Scaroni, the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion, and Manuela Schär, the 2018 champion, will look to dethrone Debrunner.

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will start and finish on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Here is the full lineup:

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Women’s Open Division

Name Country Personal Best Ruth Chepngetich KEN 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022) Sutume Kebede ETH 2:15:55 (Tokyo, 2024) Joyciline Jepkosgei KEN 2:16:24 (London, 2024) Degitu Azimeraw ETH 2:17:58 (London, 2021) Ashete Bekere Dido ETH 2:17:58 (Tokyo, 2022) Hiwot Gebrekidan ETH 2:17:59 (Valencia, 2023) Irine Cheptai KEN 2:18:22 (Hamburg, 2024) Keira D'Amato USA 2:19:12 (Houston, 2022) Betsy Saina USA 2:19:17 (Tokyo, 2024) Dorcas Tuitoek KEN 2:20:02 (Amsterdam, 2023) Mary Ngugi-Cooper KEN 2:20:22 (London, 2022) Sara Hall USA 2:20:32 (Chandler, 2020) Emma Bates USA 2:22:10 (Boston, 2022) Buze Diriba ETH 2:23:11 (Toronto, 2023) Sara Vaughn USA 2:23:24 (Chicago, 2023) Susanna Sullivan USA 2:24:27 (London, 2023) Gabi Rooker USA 2:24:35 (Chicago, 2023) Lindsay Flanagan USA 2:24:43 (Gold Coast, 2022) Nell Rojas USA 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023) Stacey Ndiwa KEN 2:25:29 (Los Angeles, 2024) Laura Thweatt USA 2:25:38 (London, 2017) Lauren Hagans USA 2:25:56 (Duluth, 2023) Annie Frisbie USA 2:26:18 (New York, 2021) Jackie Gaughan USA 2:27:08 (Berlin, 2023) Dominique Scott RSA 2:27:31 (Chicago, 2023) Diane Nukuri USA 2:27:50 (London, 2015) Makena Morley USA 2:30:25 (Los Angeles, 2024) Anne Marie Blaney USA 2:30:43 (Orlando, 2024) Andrea Pomaranski USA 2:31:06 (Houston, 2023) Amy Davis-Green USA 2:33:09 (Orlando, 2024) Aubrey Frentheway USA Debut

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Women’s Wheelchair Division

Name Country Classification Personal Best Susannah Scaroni USA T54 1:27:31 (Duluth, 2022) Manuela Schär SUI T54 1:28:17 (Boston, 2017) Tatyana McFadden USA T54 1:31:30 (Duluth, 2019) Jenna Fesemyer USA T54 1:33:50 (Duluth, 2022) Catherine Debrunner SUI T53 1:34:16 (Berlin, 2023) World Record Nikita Den Boer NED T54 1:38:16 (Tokyo, 2021) Eden Rainbow-Cooper GBR T54 1:35:11 (Boston, 2024) Tian Yajuan CHN T54 1:39:39 (Dubai, 2024) Vanessa De Souza BRA T54 1:40:21 (Seville, 2020) Yen Hoang USA T53 1:47:29 (London, 2022)

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Men’s Open Division

Name Country Personal Best Amos Kipruto KEN 2:03:13 (Tokyo, 2022) Vincent Ngetich KEN 2:03:13 (Berlin, 2023) Dawit Wolde ETH 2:03:48 (Valencia, 2023) Amdework Walelegn ETH 2:04:50 (Rotterdam, 2024) John Korir KEN 2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022) Huseydin Mohamed Esa ETH 2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) Jemal Yimer ETH 2:06:08 (Seoul, 2024) Tatsuya Maruyama JPN 2:07:50 (Berlin, 2022) Yuichi Yasui JPN 2:08:48 (Beppu, 2023) Jorge Castelblanco PAN 2:09:24 (Seville, 2024) Zach Panning USA 2:09:28 (Chicago, 2022) Brian Shrader USA 2:09:46 (Chicago, 2023) CJ Albertson USA 2:09:53 (Boston, 2024) Tomoki Yoshioka JPN 2:10:03 (Beppu, 2024) Reed Fischer USA 2:10:34 (Boston, 2022) Nathan Martin USA 2:10:45 (Duluth, 2023) Colin Mickow USA 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020) Kevin Salvano USA 2:11:26 (Chicago, 2023) Jacob Thomson USA 2:11:40 (Gold Coast, 2023) Turner Wiley USA 2:11:59 (Chicago, 2022) JP Flavin USA 2:13:27 (Boston, 2023) Charlie Sweeney USA 2:13:41 (Sacramento, 2023) Ben Kendell USA 2:15:49 (Sacramento, 2022) Phil Migas CAN 2:15:53 (Hamburg, 2024) Daniel Ebenyo KEN Debut Alex Maier USA Debut Isai Rodriguez USA Debut

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Men’s Wheelchair Division