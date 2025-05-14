A nationwide outage is impacting U.S. passport verification, according to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Giannoulias wrote on X, formerly Twitter, just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that "due to a nationwide outage, U.S. passport verification is currently unavailable."

Further details on how this was impacting travelers or residents remained unclear, but U.S. passports have been advertised as an alternative form of identification for those without a Real ID who are traveling domestically.

"We are actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available," Giannoulias said.

He urged anyone planning to visit a DMV in Illinois Wednesday to call (800) 252-8980 before going because "services or hours may be impacted."

Check back for details on this developing story.