Chicago Marathon road closures: A guide to getting around the city this weekend

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just two days away, with thousands of runners preparing to step off in one of the world's biggest races.

As participants get ready to traverse a 26.2 mile course through many of Chicago's most iconic neighborhoods, widespread road closures throughout the weekend will impact traffic for residents aiming to get around.

Festivities surrounding the race have already begun, with many runners currently attending the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo at McCormick Place, an event that began on Thursday and was extended to three days in length this year.

While some closures are already in effect, the city on Wednesday urged drivers to be "mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events." Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along the course.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The full list of Chicago Marathon street closures and parking restrictions includes more than 40 closures day-of. "Additional streets may be closed by the Chicago Police Department or Bank of America Chicago Marathon officials if deemed necessary," a marathon street closures map said.

Map of weekend street closures

Below is a map of streets that will be closed for the Chicago Marathon at some point this weekend. Click here and click or tap a street on the map to see specific details on the timing of closures.

When is Chicago Marathon, and what time does it start?

The 45th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8. The race will officially begin with the men's marathon wheelchair start at 7:20 a.m. CT.

The weekend’s schedule includes:

Friday, October 6

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Abbott Chicago 5K

Start line: Columbus Drive (between Jackson Drive and Ida B. Wells Drive)

Finish line: Wacker Drive and Jackson Boulevard

Race start: 7:30 a.m.

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party

Grant Park, Butler Field

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Street closures and traffic impact

Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and resumed on Wednesday with additional closures coming into effect each day since.

The following closures are already in effect:

Wednesday, October 4: Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed at 10 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, October 5: Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 5: Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells to Roosevelt Rd closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 9 at 3 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Columbus Drive from Monroe to Jackson St. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Congress Plaza on Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave to Congress Plaza closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

The following closures take effect on Saturday:

Saturday, October 7: Columbus Dr. from Randolph to Monroe St. will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 8 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will be closed at noon and open on Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at noon and open on Sunday, October 8 at 5 p.m.

The following closures take effect early Sunday morning:

Sunday, October 8: Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Road will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8: Michigan Ave. from Madison to 9 th St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m.

St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 8: Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 8: Michigan Ave. from 9th St. to Roosevelt Rd will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m.

The following main thoroughfares, among others, will remain open:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue. Access to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont.

All streets will be fully reopened by Monday, October 9 at 6 a.m., according to city officials.

Where is the starting and finish line? What neighborhoods does it run through?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

The Chicago Marathon finish line is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

The race begins and finishes in Grant Park, weaving its way through 29 neighborhoods including Lincoln Park, Wrigleyville and Chinatown. You can find a full Chicago marathon course map here.

MORE: Incredible signs from past Chicago Marathons and how to send in your pics

While spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, they can choose to watch the race from designated cheer zones or attend the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite events that start at 9:30 a.m.

Street closures and where to park

More than 40 street closures for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will eventually go into effect, with some streets not reopening until Monday.

While public transportation is recommended, marathon attendees have the option to park in one of four Millennium Garages come race day: Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park, Grant Park South and Grant North Park. These are the closest garages to Grant Park.

MORE: Can you cross the street along the Chicago Marathon course?

Parking around Grant Park can also be found on the Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s Grant Park Start/finish map, along with nearby toilets, medical facilities, CTA stops and hydration areas.

Those looking to park elsewhere can navigate around road closures with the street closure brochure.

How to watch the race live, and watch a runner cross the finish line

NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon and the finish line in both English and Spanish.

Users can watch live broadcasts of the event on nbcchicago.com, nbcsportschicago.com and telemundochicago.com, as well as their respective apps, from 7 - 11 a.m. There will also be a finish line camera streaming from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More details can be found here.

More on the 2023 Chicago Marathon

From runner rituals to inspiring stories, you can find everything about the 2023 Chicago Marathon here.