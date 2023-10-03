More than 45,000 runners are expected to flood the streets of Chicago on Oct. 8 in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, traveling on a route that spans much of the city.

The race both starts and finishes in Grant Park but will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets.

The 26.2-mile course will also bring runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges and stretch as north as Sheridan Road to as south as 35th Street.

Supporters are also set to be scattered at various watch points.

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels. Details here.