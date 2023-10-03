Spectators and city-goers alike must navigate several road closures along the 26.2-mile route of the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon come Sunday.

With over 41 anticipated street closures, pedestrians will likely need to know the most efficient ways to get around the city come race day.

All roads on the marathon’s course are anticipated to close starting 7 a.m. on Oct. 8 to prepare for the first race of the day: men’s wheelchair at 7:20 a.m.

Participants are required to complete the race in at least six hours and 30 minutes. As runners pass by mile landmarks on the course at this minimum speed, roads will begin to open up.

Roads closures around Mile 1 are anticipated to open up at around 10 a.m. This includes Grand Avenue, State Street and parts of Columbus Drive.

Road closures around Mile 26 ­­– including Roosevelt Road, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue - are anticipated to stay closed as late as 6 p.m.

This means both vehicles and pedestrians are not permitted to cross any roads during the times they are closed.

A brochure with a full list of street closures and anticipated opening times an be found here.

The organizers advise spectators and pedestrians to make use of public transport to efficiently navigate Chicago and avoid road closures on Oct. 8. If you’re following a runner, finding their pace per mile and estimating what time they’ll arrive at certain points of the course is the best way to locate them.

Travelling on foot?

Those planning to navigate The Loop on race day can use the Chicago Riverwalk as a shortcut to get past streets that are closed in the area, since you won’t be able to cross any of the roads while they are closed. Refer to the map to see which roads are closed and which ones will remain open across various neighborhoods.

Taking the train?

The CTA recommends that those planning to take the train on Sunday purchase fares in advance to avoid long lines at rail station vending machines. The most up-to-date information on CTA bus and rail schedules can be found on the transitchicago.com website.

The Blue, Red, Brown, Orange, Green, Pink and Purple lines will all offer updated schedules effective Oct. 8.

Schedule changes can be found here:

Organizers have suggested various routes to get to different mile checkpoints along the race’s course. Instructions can be found here and a map of rail systems among the course can be viewed here.

Taking the bus?

CTA advises its riders to allot extra travel time running up to and during marathon day. Buses will be rerouted due to marathon set-up and clean-up on the following lines:

Reroutes on Oct. 5 to 9:

#2 Hyde Park Express

#6 Jackson Park Express

#J14 Jeffrey Jump

#26 South Shore Express

#28 Stony Island

Reroutes on Oct. 6 to 8

#7 Harrison

#126 Jackson

#143 Stockton/Michigan Express

#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express

More details on these reroutes can be found on the CTA site here.

Taking the Metra?

Metra will be operating extra services for the marathon. Pedestrians can purchase a $7 Saturday or Sunday pass to provide unlimited rides on the date purchased. They can also take advantage of the $10 Weekend Pass only available on the Ventra App for unlimited rides on both weekend days.

For packet pick-up at the McCormick Place Abbott Health and Fitness Expo from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, riders can take the Metra Electric that frequents between McCormick Place and downtown. Metra will also be providing extra service on the BNSF, Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines on Oct. 8.