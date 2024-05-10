Popular Swedish furniture store IKEA will slash prices at two of its Chicago-area locations as part of the brand's annual "Sidewalk Sale," a press release said.

According to the release, the brand's Sidewalk Sale takes place May 10 through 27 at Ikea's Illinois locations in Bolingbrook and Schaumburg. The sale, according to the release, includes deals on "a wide variety of furniture and home furnishings."

“The great thing about a Sidewalk Sale is that the inventory is always changing, so savvy shoppers will want to stop by throughout the sale to see what new deals are sprouting up," Samantha Gravina, IKEA market area manager said in the release.

According to organizers, deals will change throughout the sale, and each store may have different deals.

In addition to the Illinois IKEA locations, the Sidewalk Sale will also take place at the Oak Creek store in Milwaukee, IKEA said.

Earlier this month, popular grocery store ALDI also announced it was reducing prices over the summer due to "stubborn inflation."