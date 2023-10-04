Where to park your car during the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Finding parking can feel like navigating a maze with more than 41 anticipated street closures along the 26.2 mile route for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago marathon on Oct. 8.

The upcoming race is expected to be the largest ever with more than 47,000 participants registered to run and over a million spectators set to cheer from the sidelines.

Organizers encourage participants to use public transportation on race weekend and say to expect heavy traffic if people do plan on driving in. This includes spectators who plan to watch the race from designated cheer zones.

But if you do drive, where can you park?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Marathon attendees have the option to park in one of four Millennium Garages come race day: Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park, Grant Park South and Grant North Park. These are the closest garages to Grant Park.

Millennium Garage spots are organized into 12- and 24- hour blocks. A discount is available for spots purchased ahead of race weekend and further promotions are available for those who choose to purchase a spot for longer than a day.

Parking around Grant Park can also be found on the Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s Grant Park Start/finish map, along with nearby toilets, medical facilities, CTA stops and hydration areas.

Those looking to park elsewhere can navigate around road closures with the street closure brochure.

All road closures are anticipated to begin at 7 a.m. Closures end at different times depending on what mile they sit on the track. The Mile 1 closures are anticipated to end at 10 a.m. while Mile 26 closures are anticipated to end at 6:00 p.m.

Residents that live along the marathon route must move their vehicles off course by Saturday, Oct. 7. Vehicles located on thoroughfares from 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 onwards will be ticketed and towed to the nearest auto-pound.

The Chicago Marathon will air and stream live on NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago, for those who are unable to make it out or unwilling to maneuver road closures.

Spectators can also track up to 20 runners at a time using the Bank of America Chicago Marathon app available here for iPhone and here for Android.