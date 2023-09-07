This year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon could be the largest ever

The 2023 Bank of American Chicago Marathon is shaping up to be the race's largest ever.

With more than 47,000 participants expected to run in this year's race, organizers said it could be "the largest finisher field to date."

The previous record was set in 2019, with 45,932 finishers crossing the finish line.

That's not the only thing making this year's race particularly special, as another major milestone will be reached come Oct. 8.

According to organizers, the Chicago Marathon will see its millionth finisher in this year's race.

Since the event began in 1977, more than 960,000 participants have crossed the finish line.

"On Sunday, October 8, we will welcome the millionth finisher across the line in Grant Park," a letter to participants from Carey Pinkowski, executive race director read. "While being the millionth finisher is a unique honor, it took 999,999 finishes to reach that milestone: finishes made up of world records, American records and personal records, of smiles, tears and disbelief, of pride, pain and awe."

"Whether you’ve contributed to that number by running a past Chicago Marathon or will contribute to that number this fall, you are a significant part of the race’s story," the letter continued.

Earlier this year, the marathon's 2023 elite field was announced, a lineup of athletes organizers are calling "one of the deepest, most-decorated assemblies of athletes in race history."

This year's race will see all four of its defending champions return to city streets on Oct. 8, with a number of records at risk.

“Chicago has been home to world-records, historic debuts and has served as an introduction to runners who became legends of the sport,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “As we prepare to celebrate a landmark year in the race’s history, we anticipate historic performances that we will talk about for years to come.”