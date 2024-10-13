Chicago Marathon live stream: Watch the 2024 race from start to finish

NOTE: A live stream of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will appear in the player above beginning at 7 a.m. Tune in live for complete race coverage and a finish line camera showing runners as they cross the finish line.

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is off and running -- and viewers can stream it all live from start to finish.

Coverage of the Chicago Marathon began at 7 a.m. and can be viewed in the player above, as well as on NBC 5, NBC Chicago's YouTube channel and on NBC Chicago's 24/7 streaming channel, NBC 5 Chicago News.

An exclusive finish line camera will stream on NBCChicago.com and the NBC 5 Chicago News Streaming Channel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow runners' friends and family watch them finish the marathon live.

A Spanish-language broadcast of the race can be found on TelemundoChicago.com and in the Telemundo Chicago app.

Live on TV

Channels: NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago

Time: 7-11 a.m. CT (Note: finish line camera will be available at the below locations)

Live Streaming

Where:

NBC Chicago's 24/7 streaming channel – NBC 5 Chicago News. The live stream can be accessed via the homepage of Peacock on race day. It will also be available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee. For more information on how to watch the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 live streaming channel, click here.

NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago apps (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago - YouTube

The 46th Chicago Marathon begins with the men's marathon wheelchair starting at 7:20 a.m. CT. Women's wheelchair starts at 7:21 a.m., marathon handcycle starts at 7:23 a.m., and Marathon Wave 1 starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by waves 2 and 3 at 8 a.m. and 8:35 a.m.

What is the full Chicago Marathon schedule?

Grant Park opens to runners: 5:30 a.m.

Gear check opens: 5:30 a.m.

Start corrals open: 5:30 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party: 9:30 a.m.

Where is the Chicago Marathon start line?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Where is the Chicago Marathon finish line?

The finish line for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive, just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

Chicago Marathon Course Map

The race both starts and finishes in Grant Park, but it will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets.

The 26.2-mile trek will bring runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as north as Sheridan Road to as south as 35th Street.

See the full course map here.

Track a runner live

For the spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of a friend or family member making their way through the 26.2-mile route, getting a clear look at where they're at can be difficult. That's why spectators and supporters can track runners live via the marathon's mobile app.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.