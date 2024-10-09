2024 Chicago Marathon spectator guide: How to watch, where to park, course map and more

NOTE: A live stream of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will appear in the player above beginning at 7 a.m. Tune in live for complete race coverage and a finish line camera showing runners as they cross the finish line.

In less than a week, more than 50,000 runners will hit the pavement for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon -- and more than one million spectators are expected to line the streets.

But where exactly can you cheer, how can you track a runner, how can you navigate the course and where should you park?

Here’s a rundown of tips to have a successful spectator day at the Chicago Marathon:

Best Places to Cheer

Spectators are encouraged to come out, but they are not allowed to gather at the race’s start and finish lines.

"Words of encouragement and cheers of support from spectators have helped thousands of participants cross the finish line at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon," organizers said. "Your energy and inspiration make a difference."

Marathon organizers have put together multiple cheer zones across various checkpoints on race day. These annual cheer zones have established their own traditions for spectators to enjoy.

Bank of America Cheer Zones

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Cheer Zones for the 2024 race will be located at Mile 13 on N. Wacker in front of Bank of America Tower and again at Mile 26, close to the finish line, near Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Entertainment, cheer items and more will be available, organizers said.

MORE: Here are the neighborhoods the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon passes through

Charity Block Party

At Mile 15, you’ll find the Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s Charity Block Party, where spectators can cheer on charity runners. This Cheer Zone celebrates the thousands of runners who join in on the marathon to raise funds for charities.

The party is located at Adams and Loomis Street near Whitney Young High School.

Community Cheer Zones

Community cheer zones are located throughout the Bank of America Chicago Marathon course and are organized by run clubs, nonprofit organizations and businesses. A full map of community cheer zones can be found in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon App.

East Side Viewing Area

The popular and "exclusive" area allows spectators to cheer on participants as they make the turn onto Columbus Drive in the final stretch of the 26.6 journey.

However, the area requires purchase of a ticket.

MAP: See the Chicago Marathon course route from start to finish

The East Side Viewing Area, in Grant Park, is on the east side of Columbus Drive.

"Ticketed guests will enter Grant Park at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 11th Street," organizers said. "Guests must pass through a security screening and present a ticket in exchange for a wristband to enter the secure area. The wristband will allow you to exit and re-enter the area throughout the day."

Ticket prices for the East Side Viewing area are $30. The area is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A map can be found here.

How to track a Chicago Marathon runner

According to race officials, spectators and supporters can track runners live via the marathon's mobile app. Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

How to get to the marathon: Street closures, where to park

With some street closures underway and dozens more planned for the marathon, organizers advise spectators to make use of public transportation to navigate the course. Vehicles and pedestrians are not permitted to cross closed roads.

The Bank of America has outlined train routes to get to various mile checkpoints in the race here. The most updated versions of train and bus schedules can be found on the Chicago Transit Authority website.

Metra will also offer extra early morning inbound and early afternoon outbound trains on four of its lines for runners and spectators. The lines with extra service include Metra’s BNSF, Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West.

The service will run in addition to regularly scheduled Sunday trains, officials said.

Those planning to drive in should expect traffic and altered routes on race day.

Marathon attendees can purchase 12- and 24-hour blocks of parking spots in one of four Millennium Garages on Oct. 8: Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park, Grant Park South and Grant North Park. These are the closest garages to Grant Park.

Millennium Garages is offering a discount to spots purchased ahead of race day and further discounts for those who choose to book a parking spot for longer than a day.

How to watch a runner cross the finish line

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon amd the finish line in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all three websites and apps.

More details can be found here.

Where can I meet up with a runner?

The 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m.

To access this area, spectators must pass through security and bag screening at Entrance Gate #1 (Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue) or Entrance Gate #4 (Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue).

To enter the area, spectators must pass through security and bag screenings located at Entrance Gate #1 on Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or Entrance Gate #4 at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

To find your runner, go to Butler Field in the 27th Mile Post-Race Party, where alphabetical signs are set up to facilitate meeting locations by name. It’s best to agree on a specific letter with your runner before the race so you know exactly where to find them.

Getting from the finish line to the Post-Race Party can take runners longer than 30 minutes so make sure to plan ahead.

What should I do while waiting for my runner?

Elite marathoners might take two hours to finish the course while casual runners may take up to five hours.

There are many things to enjoy during this time window for those waiting to meet a particular runner at the end of their race. The Chicago Marathon course passes through 29 neighborhoods in total, each with different atmospheres for spectators to enjoy.

Chinatown at Mile 21 is known for its dragon parade and loud music, while busy crowds and parties can often be found in Boystown and Wrigleyville at Mile 8.

Spectators can also make brunch reservations on restaurants along the marathon’s course or enjoy parties at various cheer zones.