NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and the finish line camera will appear live in the player above beginning Oct. 13

Looking to watch your favorite runner cross the finish line at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the 2024 race in both English and Spanish, along with a finish line camera that will stream throughout the race to capture runners as they finish the incredible feat.

“The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is one of the biggest sporting events of the year and we’re ready to bring our viewers onto the course as we wind through 29 of Chicago’s most-celebrated neighborhoods,” John Schippman, VP of sports for NBC Chicago, said in a statement. “From behind-the-scenes to in front of the camera, our months of multiplatform preparation will come together as one resulting in live broadcasts and expanded digital coverage that is second to none.”

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all three websites and apps.

Live on TV

Channels: NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago

Time: 7-11 a.m. CT

Live Streaming

Where:

NBC Chicago's 24/7 streaming channel – NBC 5 Chicago News. The live stream can be accessed via the homepage of Peacock on race day. It will also be available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee. For more information on how to watch the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 live streaming channel, click here.

NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago apps (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago - YouTube

NOTE: Live streams will be made available to all viewers in United States and Mexico.

Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Note: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., streams will feature an exclusive live finish line camera where viewers can watch their favorite runners complete the race.

The 46th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Organizers have announced that an estimated 50,000 runners are slated to toe the starting line in downtown Chicago next month, a number that would break last year's record of 47,000.