NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and a finish line camera will appear live here beginning Oct. 13

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will bring thousands of runners to major Chicago roadways this weekend, but with that comes a number of street closures.

More than 50,000 participants are expected to flood city streets on Oct. 13 for the annual race.

The closures will extend beyond the marathon itself, with the annual Abbott 5K also taking place this race weekend.

City officials are warning drivers to expect delays, urging many to consider alternate routes.

Here's a look at which streets will be closed and when:

Marathon Street Closures and Timing

Street closures in the Grant Park area are already underway, with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive beginning on Sept. 30.

Coming up next, will be closures of some major city streets. Here's the full list:

Wednesday, October 9: Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 10 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, October 10: Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 10: Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells to Roosevelt Rd will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 3 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Columbus Drive from Monroe to Jackson St. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Congress Plaza on Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave to Congress Plaza will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11: Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Columbus Dr. from Randolph to Monroe St. will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 13: Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Road will be closed 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 13: Michigan Ave. from Madison to 9th St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m.

Sunday, October 13: Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 13: Michigan Ave. from 9th St. to Roosevelt Rd will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m.

Additional closures on race day near the start and finish lines are possible.

Abbott Chicago 5K

In addition to the marathon, the Abbott Chicago 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The 3.1-mile race starts in Grant Park at Ida B. Wells and Columbus Drive, and runs west on Harrison Street before weaving through loop on Wacker Drive and ending on Jackson and Wacker.

The following streets will be closed from 7-9 a.m. Saturday:

Ida B. Wells Dr., between Columbus Dr. and Michigan Ave

Congress Plaza Dr., between Ida B. Wells Dr. and Michigan Ave.

Harrison St., between State St. and Franklin St.

Harrison St., between Michigan Ave. and State St.

State St., between E. Harrison St. and W. Harrison St.

Franklin St., between Harrison St. and Adams St.

Van Buren St., between Wacker Dr. to Franklin St.

Wacker Dr., between Lake St. to State St.

Wacker Dr., between State St. to Wabash Ave.

Wacker Dr., between Van Buren St. and Madison St.

Wacker Dr., between Madison Ave. and Lake St.

Jackson Blvd., between Wacker Dr. and Franklin St.

Michigan Avenue north of Ida B. Wells will remain open.

How long will streets be closed for the Chicago Marathon?

Street closures along the route begin at approximately 7 a.m. on race day, Oct. 13, but many are expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m. "or when it is deemed safe to do so," officials said.

All streets will be fully reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

What about parking restrictions?

Beginning early Sunday morning, parking restrictions will be in effect along the course.

For the Abbott 5K, parking restrictions begin at 1 a.m. on Saturday along its course.

For those whose vehicle is towed due to the restrictions, officials recommend calling (312) 744-4444 to locate your vehicle.

Which streets will remain open during the marathon?

Main thoroughfares that will remain open include:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue. Access to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont.

Expressways

Elsewhere, marathon officials note the following access points by neighborhood:

Loop (Bordered by Wells St., Van Buren St., Wabash Ave. and Lake St.)

All streets in the Loop will be open to traffic by 9 a.m. on race day (Oct. 13) (Public transportation recommended).

North of the Loop

Michigan Ave. north of 11th St. North and southbound lanes will remain open including access to the Magnificent Mile.

Clybourn Ave. will remain open.

Lincoln Ave. north of Sedgwick St. will remain open.

Clark St. north of Diversey Pkwy. will remain open.

West of the Loop

Milwaukee Ave. will remain open.

Halsted St. north of Monroe St. will remain open.

Ashland Ave. north of Adams St. will remain open.

Damen Ave. north of Adams St. will remain open.

South of the Loop

Damen Ave. south of Jackson Blvd. will remain open.

Ashland Ave. south of Jackson Blvd. will remain open.

Archer Ave. south of Cermak Rd. will remain open.

Halsted St. south of Cermak Rd. will remain open.

Michigan Ave. south of 35th St. will remain open.

Martin Luther King Dr. will remain open

What is the Chicago Marathon route?

The race both starts and finishes in Grant Park, but it will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets.

The 26.2-mile trek will bring runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as north as Sheridan Road to as south as 35th Street.

Supporters are also set to be scattered across the marathon course at various watch points.

See the full course map here

How can you watch the race live?

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2024 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ 24/7 streaming channel.