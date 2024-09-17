Finishing a marathon is an incredible feat, but so is starting one.

It's a message featured prominently in this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon finisher medal.

For years, the marathon has seen thousands of runners toe the starting line on Columbus Drive. This year, that very spot will also be celebrated at the finish line as runners receive their coveted medals.

The Chicago Marathon unveiled its 2024 finisher medal Monday, showcasing the portion of Columbus Drive that holds the race's start and finish lines.

"For months you've been thinking about the October 13 finish line and the goals you associate with it," the marathon captioned its medal reveal. "However, once you cross it and every time you look at your medal, you'll be reminded of the courage it took to toe that start line."

The medal features an iconic shot often captured in photos as runners step off to begin their 26.2-mile journey around Chicago.

Last year's medal highlighted the Chicago skyline and a prominent moment in the marathon's history. The medal showcased a subtle ode the marathon’s 45th anniversary, which was punctuated by the race's 47,000 participants, marking the largest-ever finisher field.

This year, however, that record is set to be broken again, with more than 50,000 runners expected to toe the starting line.

Over 1 million participants have crossed the finish line of the Chicago Marathon since it began in 1977.

Thousands of runners will kick off this year’s Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 13, but those who are not registered to run can still follow along by volunteering or watching the event live.