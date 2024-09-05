How to watch the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon live from start to finish line

NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and the finish line camera will appear live in the player above beginning Oct. 13

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is expected to see the most finishers in race history, but for those who can't make it in person, there will still be several ways to watch your favorite runners cross the finish line.

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live coverage and live streaming of the 2024 race in both English and Spanish, along with a finish line camera that will stream throughout the race to capture runners as they finish the incredible feat.

The 46th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Organizers have announced that an estimated 50,000 runners are slated to toe the starting line in downtown Chicago next month, a number that would break last year's record of 47,000.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all three websites and apps.

Watch live in the player above on race day or see here for how to find on your go-to streaming channel.