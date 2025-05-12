As thousands of families of high schoolers across Illinois prepare for a costly prom season, NBC 5's Michelle Relerford has launched a non-profit to help provide students the chance to wear a prom gown without the financial burden.

The organization, called The Princess Project, provides prom gowns free-of-charge to high school juniors and seniors in Chicago who otherwise could not afford them, Relerford said.

"I believe this is an important service because every young woman deserves to experience the magical night of celebrating their achievements while looking and feeling like royalty," Relerford said. "So many students miss out on prom night because they don’t have the resources to attend. This contributes to low self-esteem, alienation, even bullying."

Donations to the organization allows for students to choose a gown themselves during a "one day shopping experience," Relerford said, on the Princess Project website. It also plans to cover other associated costs with the evening.

"Donations will cover the costs of the gowns, the cost of the rental space for young ladies to view and try on dresses, and Uber gift cards to ensure they have safe, reliable transportation to and from the big event."

Relerford says she hopes to eventually provide hair styling and even professional makeup artists as the nonprofit grows.

"I would also love to begin providing tuxedos to young men who need our support," Relerford said.

The organization recently held its first prom gown giveaway at Shop 500 Boutique in conjunction with other nonprofit groups, with 12 teens selected to attend for their positive attitude and strong work ethic.

"This is a huge load off my shoulders," the mother of attendee named Layla said. "I didn't have to pick up any extra shifts, and Layla herself works too."

Those interested in donating can find more information here.