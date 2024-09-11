How to volunteer for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

With the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon just weeks away, those who aren't running in the race may be wondering how they can still be a part of one of the largest marathons in the world.

Volunteers are needed for more than just race day.

In fact, marathon volunteers are crucial for everything from packet preparation to the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo to the Abbott Chicago 5K and the marathon itself.

The first opportunity to help out starts on Sept. 20 with packet preparation.

The 46th annual iteration of the race is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13.

Here's a look at the various volunteer opportunities:

Packet Preparation

When: Sept. 20 - 22

What: Help prepare participant packets with bibs and safety pins.

How: Register here

Abbott Health and Fitness Expo

When: Oct. 10 - 12

What: Those volunteering for the Expo could expect to serve in areas such as the information booth, ID & ticket check, international greeters and packet/bag distribution.

How: Interested residents can register for the Expo here. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 4.

Abbott Chicago 5K

When: Oct. 12

What: Volunteers can also register for the Abbott Chicago 5K. Those volunteering for the Abbott Chicago 5K may be involved with the start area or finish area, helping with check-ins, refreshments, finisher merchandise and starter corrals.

How: Information on how to register to volunteer for the race can be found here. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 4.

Chicago Marathon

When: Oct. 13

What: As for individuals looking to volunteer during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon itself, opportunities for course marshals, information team, gear check, start corrals and post-race party beer tent are available on race day.

How: Those aiming to volunteer on race day can register here. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 4.