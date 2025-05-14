Kane County

Serious Hampshire crash closes major roadway, multiple ambulances called

"Serious" injuries were reported in the crash, but no further information was immediately available

By NBC Chicago Staff

Authorities remain on the scene of a serious crash in suburban Hampshire in Kane County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hampshire fire officials, multiple ambulances were dispatched to Route 72 on Wednesday, though it was unclear how many injuries had occurred in the crash.

Route 72 remains closed in both directions between Walker Road and New Lebanon Road, according to Total Traffic.

Kane County
