President Donald Trump began quickly implementing his agenda shortly after taking office on Monday by signing a slate of executive orders.

The first order he signed before a crowd at the Capital One Arena revoked approximately 80 executive actions that had been signed by former President Joe Biden.

The orders are part of a broad plan that’s expected to include more than 50 items in total signed by the new president following his inauguration. Trump will sign more orders when he returns to the White House after leaving the evening rally, officials said.

Here's a list of the executive orders and actions taken so far:

Pardons and commutations that Trump said would cover about 1,500 people criminally charged in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

Overhauling the refugee admission program to better align with American principles and interests

Declaring a “national emergency” at the U.S.-Mexico border

Directive ending "the weaponization of political adversaries of the previous administration"

Designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Directive ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of speech

Withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement

Directive to federal agencies to address the cost of living crisis

Requirement that federal workers return to full-time in-person work

Federal hiring freezes - except in military and other excluded categories

Regulatory freeze "preventing bureaucrats from issuing any more regulations" until Trump has full control of the government.

Rescission of 78 Biden-era executive executive actions, executive orders, presidential memoranda and others.

Note: The above list will be updated as more executive orders are issued Monday night.

Other orders his team has said he'd sign by the end of the day include a directive to bring an end to birthright citizenship, transition officials told reporters in a call ahead of the actions Monday.

The scope and number of orders Trump is expected to sign far exceeds what he did on his first day in office in 2017, when he signed one executive order that targeted the Affordable Care Act.

It also goes beyond the number signed by Joe Biden on his first day in office. Biden signed nine executive orders on topics ranging from ethics commitments for executive branch personnel to combating discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, while also signing orders reversing Trump directives on immigration and deregulation.

Biden also signed off on seven other executive actions that day in 2021, including directives aimed at halting funding of Trump’s border wall and reversing his decision to pull the U.S. out of the international Paris climate agreement.