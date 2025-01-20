Immigration

Migrants report issues with CBP One border app after Trump takes office

By The Associated Press

An asylum seeker shows an updated message on the CBP One app mentioning that all appointments have been cancelled as they wait for their CBP One appointment with US Authorities before crossing through El Chaparral port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on January 20, 2025.
Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP

The Trump administration Monday ended the use of a border app called CBP One that has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the United States with eligibility to work.

A notice on the website of Customs and Border Protection Monday just after Trump was sworn in let users know that the app that had been used to allow migrants to schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available. The notice said that existing appointments have been cancelled.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection website shows the recent update made on Jan. 20, 2025, saying the app is no longer available and existing appointments have been cancelled.

The move adheres to a promise Trump made during his campaign and will please critics who say it was an overly generous magnet for more people to come to Mexico’s border with the United States.

The CBP One app has been wildly popular. It is an online lottery system to give appointments to 1,450 people a day at eight border crossings. They enter on immigration “parole,” a presidential authority that Joe Biden used more than any other president since it was introduced in 1952.

