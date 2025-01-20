Rewatch: Trump's full inaugural address at the U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term in office Monday, and then delivered an inauguration speech laying out his agenda for the four years ahead.

In the wide-ranging address, Trump gave some details of the initial focuses of his administration, including large-scale immigration enforcement actions, renaming the Gulf of Mexico and Denali, and restoring America’s place on the world stage.

He also spoke glowingly of his election victory in the 2024 election, calling it a mandate to undertake sweeping changes in how the U.S. government approaches its domestic and foreign affairs.

Here is the full speech:

Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders in Washington on his first day back in power, dealing with immigration, transgender rights and a host of other topics.

The president will then attend a series of inaugural balls in the capital to cap off the day.

Full coverage can be found on NBC News’ continuing live blog.