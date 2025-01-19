Is Inauguration Day always on MLK Day? Here's the last time it happened

NOTE: Details on how to watch special coverage of the inauguration live can be found here.

Is Inauguration Day always on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day? While that happens to be the case in 2025, the occurrence is a rare, coincidental one.

Yes - it has happened before. But only once.

Inauguration Day and MLK Day will be observed on the same day for just the second time, with President Bill Clinton's second inauguration occurring on MLK Day in January 1997.

Beyond that, Inauguration Day itself is also a federal holiday, but only for workers in the D.C. area, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

"Federal employees in the Washington, DC, area are entitled to a holiday on the day a President is inaugurated on January 20th for each fourth year after 1965," the office stated.

With the historic day near, here's what to know:

When is the new president sworn in?

The 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20.

With the inauguration, Trump is expected to become just the second president to serve non-consecutive terms, with Grover Cleveland winning elections in 1884 and 1892. Cleveland served as the nation's 22nd and 24th president.

What time is the inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.

Live special coverage of the day's events will begin starting at 9 a.m. CT.

How can you watch live?

NBC Chicago and NBC News will offer live special coverage of the day's events beginning at 9 a.m. CT on television and via our 24/7 streaming channel here.

You can also watch a series of events live on NBC Chicago's YouTube channel.

Full schedule of events

UPDATE: Trump's inauguration ceremony is moving indoors to the Capitol rotunda, because of a frigid weather forecast in the nation's capital Monday, the president-elect announced on social media Friday. Read more here.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced the following schedule for inaugural events:

Saturday, January 18, 2025

The President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling

Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Make America Great Again Victory Rally

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Candlelight Dinner

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025