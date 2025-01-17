Trump's inauguration ceremony likely moving indoors amid frigid weather forecast

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration swearing-in ceremony is likely going to move indoors, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Inauguration day is often cold, but Monday looks to be especially so. The high is expected to be roughly 20 degrees, with a low of 6 degrees, and strong winds.

The last time the ceremony was held indoors was Ronald Reagan's second inauguration; the parade was also canceled that year.

