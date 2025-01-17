Donald Trump

Trump's inauguration ceremony likely moving indoors amid frigid weather forecast

The last time a swearing-in was held indoors was Ronald Reagan's second inauguration

By Kristen Welker | NBC News

Inauguration day is expected to have dangerously cold temperatures
Samuel Corum / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration swearing-in ceremony is likely going to move indoors, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Inauguration day is often cold, but Monday looks to be especially so. The high is expected to be roughly 20 degrees, with a low of 6 degrees, and strong winds.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The last time the ceremony was held indoors was Ronald Reagan's second inauguration; the parade was also canceled that year. 

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.  More from NBC News:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us