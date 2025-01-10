You can now vote for a new Illinois state flag. Here are the 13 designs, and how to vote

Attention Illinois residents: You can now officially cast your vote on a new state flag.

The voting, which opened Friday, follows SB 1818, which created an Illinois Flag Commission to "gauge public desire for a new flag." After nearly 5,000 entries were submitted, the commission selected 10 finalists for the public to vote on, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office said.

The state's current flag will also be included in the public voting, along with the state's 1918 Centennial Flag, and Illinois' 1968 Sesquicentennial flag, officials said. When the voting period concludes, the commission will report its findings and make recommendations to the General Assembly in the spring of 2025.

Members of the General Assembly will have the final say, according to officials, on whether to adopt a new flag, return to a previous iteration of the flag or retain the current one.

“Now is the time to make your voice heard and I encourage folks to join the process by voting for the flag that they feel best represents our great state,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a release. "The public feedback received during this period will help guide the General Assembly’s final decision on the future of our state’s flag later this year.”

How to vote for a new Illinois state flag and see the designs

Voting will run from Friday, Jan. 10 through Feb. 14, officials said.

The flags up for a vote -- 13 in total -- include the 10 new finalists, along with the current version of the Illinois flag. It also includes Illinois' 1918 centennial flag, or 1968 sesquicentennial flag, officials said.

According to officials, members of the public can vote for one flag every 24-hour period. That means individuals with multiple favorite submissions may select a different flag each day, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"Participants are encouraged to review their vote carefully before submitting, as their selection cannot be altered after a vote is cast," Giannoulias' office said.

The link to vote can be found here.

What could a new Illinois flag look like?

The 10 Illinois flag finalists are below.

Photos: Illinois flag design proposals released by commission

More information on the inspiration of each of the designs can be found on the Illinois Flag Commission’s website.

What is Illinois current flag?

Illinois’ current flag incorporates the state’s official seal, which was adopted in 1869. The flag itself was adopted in 1915, with a small addition of the state’s name added in 1970, according to the Flag Commission’s website.

Numerous states have adopted new flags in recent years, including Minnesota, who designed and unveiled a new banner in 2024.

Mississippi and Utah have also unveiled new flags, though other states have made minor changes to their designs or have codified specific standards for their banners.

Rankings of state flags have routinely put Illinois on the lower end of the list, with critics pointing to the state’s use of the official seal rather than a unique design.