Some Chicago drivers heading back into work after the holiday weekend may find they'll need to take a detour as parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, one of the city's biggest thoroughfares, remains closed as breakdown from the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race continues.

Other commuters could however catch a break. According to officials, the northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is expected to be reopen by 6 a.m. Monday. However, southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive was expected to remain closed through Tuesday night.

Some roads began reopened almost immediately following the race on Sunday evening, with others expected to be back open for several days -- or in some cases, at least a week.

According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, streets will reopen in a "phased approach.

Here's a timeline of when NASCAR Chicago streets will reopen:

Monday, July 8

Northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. to reopen by 6 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Monroe Street to reopen by noon. However, one lane will be closed on northbound Michigan between Jackson and Van Buren.

Tuesday, July 9

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. to reopen on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Major closures are set to wrap up in the coming days, "inner-perimeter" closures could continue through the middle of next week, according to OEMC. Some could remain in place until the track wall, fence and viewing structures are demobilized.

Those tasks are expected to be finished by the end of the day on July 18, OEMC stated.

