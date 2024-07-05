How much money does the winner of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race get? Here's the prize money for 2024

Winning a NASCAR race comes with more than just a trophy.

While each race offers a unique set of victory prizes, a win in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will come with quite a payout.

What exactly will the winner of the Chicago race get?

Here’s a full breakdown of what the winner will receive on Sunday:

NASCAR Chicago Street race prize money, purse

Up until 2015, NASCAR prize money earnings were available to the public. But that’s gone away in recent years. Now, NASCAR just announces the purse for the entire field for each race.

For the Chicago Street Race, $7,978,831 in prize money will be awarded throughout the 40-driver field. The winner will obviously earn the most, with each subsequent position earning less and less.

For the Xfinity series race, the winner will receive $1,786,961.

Purses for Chicago street course weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contribution to season-ending points fund, contingency awards, for Cup the charter payouts for participating/historical performance, etc.:



Cup: $7,978,831



Xfinity: $1,786,961 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 3, 2024

How many points does the NASCAR Chicago race winner get?

The winner of the Chicago Street Race will earn a minimum of 40 points and, most importantly, a nearly-guaranteed playoff spot.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff system here, but winning a race is the easiest way to qualify. Finishing in first place gives a driver 40 regular season points, plus five playoff points. Drivers can also earn anywhere from zero to 20 regular season points during the first two stages of Sunday’s race.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race trophy

Thomas Lucas, an alum of the School of Art at the Art Institute of Chicago, created the Chicago-themed hardware that was awarded during the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2023.

The trophy for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/GiKgekyqRh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2023

Lucas, who designed the trophy from his studio in Ravenswood, is a protégé of sculpture icon Richard Hunt, one of the foremost African American abstract sculptors of all time. He’s a tenured professor at Chicago State University who has designed acclaimed public installations for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

At the same time. artist Nicole Beck designed The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series race trophy in 2023.

Who won last year's race?

Shane van Gisbergen from made Cup Series history in Chicago in 2023.

Van Gisbergen won the highly anticipated NASCAR Chicago Street Race despite turbulent weather conditions forcing several delays, capping off an incredible debut performance.

The 34-year-old, driving in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, took home the biggest share of the $7,565,807 in prize money that was allocated throughout the 37-driver field.