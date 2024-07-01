NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Dates, course route, road closures: What to know about 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

This year's event, which is scheduled for July 6-7, will feature a shortened timeline for closures

NASCAR's second annual Chicago street race will soon send racecars drifting around downtown city streets, but what can you expect as the big race returns?

This year's event, which is scheduled for July 6-7, will feature a altered timeline for traffic impacts, but much of the same highlights will remain on full display.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here's a look at what to expect this race weekend:

What are the dates and times for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

There will be two races over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Cup Series race is named the Grant Park 165 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is The Loop 110.

The Loop 110 will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday while the Grant Park 165 takes place at 3:30 pm. Sunday.

As of Monday, here's a look at the full schedule of events:

Local

NASCAR Chicago 4 hours ago

NASCAR drivers spend time with fans in Chicago ahead of race day

NASCAR Chicago 5 hours ago

NASCAR Chicago Street Race headlining festivals around the area this weekend

SATURDAY, JUL 6

8:45 a.m. CT: NASCAR Village at Butler Field and Entry Gates Open

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

9- 11 a.m. CT: Practice + Qualifying Sessions | NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

10:30- 11 a.m. CT: Monster FMX Show on the FESTIVAL FIELD

11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. CT: House Music 40 Showcase on the DRAFTKINGS STAGE

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. CT: Practice + Qualifying Sessions | NASCAR CUP SERIES

12:30 - 1 p.m. CT: Monster FMX Show on the FESTIVAL FIELD

1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m. CT: Buddy Guy on the DRAFTKINGS STAGE

2 p.m. CT: Driver Introductions on the START/FINISH LINE | NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

2:30 p.m. CT: The Loop 110 | NASCAR XFINITY SERIES (50 Laps)

5- 6:30 p.m. CT: The Black Keys on the DRAFTKINGS STAGE

6:30- 7 p.m. CT: Monster FMX Show on the FESTIVAL FIELD

7 p.m. CT: NASCAR Chicago Street Race Driver Reveal on the DRAFTKINGS STAGE

8 p.m. CT (APPROX.): The Chainsmokers on the DRAFTKINGS STAGE

10 p.m. CT - (APPROX.): All Course Access Gates Closed to Public

SUNDAY, JUL 7

9 a.m. CT: NASCAR Village at Butler Field and Entry Gates Open

9:30 - 10 a.m. CT: Monster FMX Show on the FESTIVAL FIELD

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT: Lauren Alaina on the DRAFTKINGS STAGE

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT: Monster FMX Show on the FESTIVAL FIELD

12:30 - 1 p.m. CT: Monster FMX Show on the FESTIVAL FIELD

1 - 2:30 p.m. CT: Keith Urban on the DRAFTKINGS STAGE

3:10 p.m. CT: Driver Introductions on the START/FINISH LINE | NASCAR CUP SERIES

3:30 p.m. CT: Grant Park 165 | NASCAR CUP SERIES (75 LAPS)

7 p.m. CT (APPROX.): All Course Access Gates Open for Exit

How many laps are each race?

The Grant Park 165 will be a 165-mile race with 75 laps and The Loop 110 will be 50 laps with 110 miles.

How fast will cars go?

According to race organizers, "cars will once again exceed 100 mph along several sections of the course’s straightaways, while other sections, such as turns and pit road, require significantly reduced speed. "

What is the course route?

Just like 2023, the 12-turn race will take place on sections of streets that surround and are adjacent to Grant Park. That includes Columbus Drive, Jackson Boulevard, Michigan Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Balbo Drive, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. 

Which streets will be closed and which will remain open during the race?

Several streets along and around the race course will be closed in the lead up, during and after the big event.

This includes major roadways like DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and more.

For a complete day-by-day schedule of road closures, click here.

The following streets will remain open through race weekend:

  • State Street
  • Dearborn Street
  • Clark Street
  • LaSalle Street
  • Wells Street
  • Franklin Street
  • Upper Wacker Drive
  • Lower Wacker Drive
  • Randolph Street
  • Washington Street
  • Madison Street
  • Roosevelt Road west of Michigan Avenue
  • 18th Street

Who is performing during race weekend

Buddy Guy will be performing and The Black Keys will play a full set on Saturday after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying sessions. The Chainsmokers will close out the day. 

In addition, there will be a "House Music Showcase" featuring a number of artists from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday will feature country music favorite Lauren Alaina performing followed by star Keith Urban. 

Who is racing in the event?

The Cup Series entry list includes all of the usual full-time drivers, plus a few wild cards.

Shane van Gisbergen, who races full-time in the Xfinity Series but won the Cup race in Chicago last summer, will defend his victory in the No. 16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Xfinity regulars A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill will enter the Cup race as part-time entries and road-racing ace Joey Hand will make his first start of the season for RFK Racing.

Here's the entry list for the Cup race on Sunday:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBusch Light
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeDiscount Tire
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingGet Bioethanol
4Josh BerryStewart-Haas RacingOverstock
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsValvoline
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingElk Grove Village
7Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsCelsius
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingZone
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
10Noah GragsonStewart-Haas RacingBass Pro Shops
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingSport Clips
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeMenards
13A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingBenesch
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingMahindra Tractors
15Kaz GralaRick Ware RacingRemixers.com/Meat N' Bone
16Shane van GisbergenKaulig RacingWendy's
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFastenal
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingCraftsman Tools
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft/Quick Lane
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingMcDonald's
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRelay Payments
31Daniel HemricKaulig RacingCirkul
33Austin HillRichard Childress RacingUnited Rentals
34Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsChicago White Sox
38Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsGener8tor
41Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingJordan Brand
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingMariano's/Colgate
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly
51Justin HaleyRick Ware RacingPinnacle Home Improvement
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
60Joey HandRFK RacingBuildSubmarines.com
66Josh BilickiMBM MotorsportsPurekick Hydration
71Zane SmithSpire MotorsportsFocused Health
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsZeigler Auto Group
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingJockey/Folds of Honor

This article tagged under:

NASCAR Chicago Street RaceNASCARNASCAR Chicago
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us