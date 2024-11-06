When is Black Friday for 2024? Here's which Chicago-area stores, malls will be open

Black Friday, arguably America's favorite day to hit the malls and stores for holiday shopping deals, is coming up for 2024, but this year, it may seem later than usual.

That's because Thanksgiving this year falls on the latest possible date for 2024.

And while some stores have elected to remain closed the Friday after Thanksgiving, others extend their hours, opening earlier and closing later while offering doorbusters and more.

In recent years, some have even lined up in the wee hours of the night before stores opened, hearkening back to legendary Black Fridays of the 1990s.

As the day approaches, here's when Black Friday is, along with a slew of stores that have released information on whether or not they'll be open.

When is Black Friday for 2024?

Black Friday for 2024 falls on Friday, Nov. 29

Stores open on Black Friday 2024

Target

Walmart

Macy's

Nordstrom

Costco

TJ Maxx

Kohl's

Home Depot

Lowe's

Walgreens

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Stores closed on Black Friday 2024

REI

Chicago-area mall hours on Black Friday

Below are some Chicago area malls that have announced their Black Friday hours for 2024: