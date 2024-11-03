Macy's on State Street unveils Great Tree, holiday window displays. Here's a sneak peek

It was beginning to look like Christmas in downtown Chicago on Saturday as two longstanding traditions at Macy's on State Street returned for another holiday season.

The Loop department store ushered in the holidays with its annual Great Tree lighting -- a Chicago tradition of 117 years and counting. Spectators enjoyed a meal inside the famed Walnut Room as the 45-foot-tall tree was lit for the season.

People also got into the spirit outside the department store, where Macy's beloved holiday window displays made their return for the 57th year.

NBC Chicago got a sneak peek earlier this week, as final preparations were underway for the popular traditions.

"We have guests that come in and tell us they’ve sat at the same table for 50 years and had the same view of the tree and now they’re bringing their grandchildren here," Matt Sarosy, Macy’s State Street general manager. "And that’s really what it’s about, it’s creating those lasting memories and getting to spend time together."

Every year, crews build a brand new Great Tree -- with each of the some 1,500 ornaments placed by hand.

This year, the theme is “the ways we give.”

"...So the ways we give love, how we give joy, wonder during the holiday season, and that is really brought to life in the trees," Sarosy said.

For those thinking about stopping by, you have plenty of time to plan your visit. However, getting reservations at the Walnut Room may prove tricky. Reservations can be placed here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The tree and all the holiday décor will be up through Jan. 12.