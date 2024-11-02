A popular holiday staple will return to railroads across the country -- and the Chicago area -- this holiday season, featuring musical performances, a dazzling display of lights and special guests.

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train will tour Canada and the U.S. from, Nov. 21 through Dec. 20, raising donations for food banks across the company's network, according to a news release.

As it treks across the nation, the holiday train will make not just one -- but three stops in the Chicago suburbs. Last holiday season, the train held events in Gurnee and Pingree Grove. This time around, a stop in Franklin Park will be added to its itinerary.

Looking to make holiday plans already?

Here are details about each stop, when you should go -- and where -- plus who will be taking the train's stage:

Franklin Park - Nov. 26

Time: 7-7:30 p.m.

Location: South side of Ruby Street railway crossing

Performers: American Authors, KT Tunstall

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Courtesy: Canadian Pacific

Pingree Grove - Nov. 27

Time: 9-9:30 a.m.

Location: Village Hall - Railroad Street & Reinking Road

Performers: American Authors, KT Tunstall

Gurnee - Dec. 7

Time: 5:15-5:40 p.m.

Location: 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Performers: The Lone Bellow, Tiera Kennedy