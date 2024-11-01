53-foot tree from historic home will soon become Chicago's 111th ‘official' Christmas tree

Goodbye Halloween, hello winter holidays -- and hello to Chicago's official Christmas tree.

The past two years, the city's official Christmas tree -- which will be illuminated in Millennium Park later this month -- hailed from the suburbs. For 2024, the 111th annual city of Chicago Christmas tree for 2024 will come from just down the road: Logan Square.

According to officials, the 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was submitted by the Holden-Shaddick family of Logan Square. The tree on the historic property -- known as the Home of Spencer Kimball -- was planted 50 years ago by well-known community member Jim Mulligan, the previous owner of the home, according to a release.

"We would love to dedicate their family tree as the 2024 Chicago Christmas as an additional honor and thank you to the family for their impact on our city," Holden-Shaddick's tree nomination letter said.

After crews will remove the tree Friday, it will travel to Millennium Park on at flatbed truck Monday morning, the city said. According to officials, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Bureau of Forestry will collaborate to plant 12 new trees in Logan Square to replace the spruce removed.

On Nov. 22, the tree will be lit up in Millennium Park as part of Chicago's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, with festivities kicking off at 6 p.m.

According to officials, the tree will be on display through Jan. 8.