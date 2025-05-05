Lori Healey, former chief of staff to Richard Daley, dies at 65

Lori Healey, who served as chief of staff to former Chicago mayor Richard Daley, has died at age 65.

Healey's family released a statement Sunday saying she died Saturday after a battle with a form of Pancreatic cancer.

"Our mother was someone who was fiercely loyal not just to us, but to her friends, mentees, and those who entrusted her to lead. Her career was filled with extraordinary accomplishments that will help define her legacy," the family's statement read.

Healey was born in New Orleans and graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in public administration.

In 2009, Healey was appointed president of the "Chicago 2016" project, where she co-led Chicago's bid to host the 2016 Olympic Games.

In addition to serving as Daley's chief of staff, Healey was CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.

MPEA owns McCormick place in Chicago.

Healey was also leader of the Obama Presidential Center Project.

"Chicago is a better city because of Lori Healey," said Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett.