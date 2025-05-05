Woman shot in head, killed on Near West Side: police

A female victim was shot in the head Sunday on the Near West Side, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Laflin.

The victim was approached by a male who took out a handgun and fired. She was struck in the head by gunfire and transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

No further information was available Sunday evening.