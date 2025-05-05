Near West Side

Woman shot in head, killed on Near West Side: police

Police said the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Laflin

By Grace Erwin

A female victim was shot in the head Sunday on the Near West Side, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Laflin.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim was approached by a male who took out a handgun and fired. She was struck in the head by gunfire and transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

No further information was available Sunday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Near West Side
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us