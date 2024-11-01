Mariah Carey-themed Christmas pop-up bar to open in Chicago during holiday season

And just like that, the holidays are right around the corner -- and they kick off with a Mariah Carey-themed holiday pop-up experience in Chicago.

The Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday pop-up bar will pop-up at Virgin Hotels Chicago, located at 203 N. Wabash St. beginning Nov. 15, according to a press release. According to the release, the experience will pop-up in four other cities during the holiday season, including in Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans and New York City.

The pop-up will feature a "full takeover" that transforms the space into a "holiday-themed winter wonderland," the release said.

"Guests can step into a magical holiday window photo display adorned with a custom All I Want For Christmas Is You neon sign, or sit on a festive wreath to recreate the iconic album cover from Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," the release said. Guests can also take part in an interactive photo booth, a Black Irish Christmas tree, a "letters to Mariah" station, lyric wall and more, the release added.

Holiday-inspired cocktails at the pop-up will feel "straight out of a holiday music video," the release said, with chocolate and espresso martinis topped with cotton candy and candy caned-rims, cocoa coffee topped with red and green glitter sprinkles and more.

The pop-up's experience and design was created in partnership with Bucket Listers, which in 2023 brought the Malibu Barbie Café pop-up to Chicago for a limited time.

According to the release, the pop-up at Virgin Hotels Chicago, located at 203 N. Wabash Avenue beginning Nov. 15. Tickets start at $20, with 90-minute slots offered between 4 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. According to organizers, a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail is included.

It will remain open through Dec. 29, the release said.

But that's not the only chance fans will have to celebrate the "Queen of Christmas" in the Chicago area this holiday season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to her website, Carey's annual "Christmas Time" tour will stop at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Nov. 27.

"This tour marks Carey’s grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its record-shattering single ”'All I Want For Christmas Is You,'" the ticketing website said.

According to organizers, the show will feature the global pop star's "timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience."

Limited tickets are still available, Ticketmaster's site showed.