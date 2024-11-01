When does Starbucks' holiday menu start? What we know for this month's release

Starbucks quietly announced this week when it plans to debut this season's holiday menu.

Tucked inside a release about the company's plans to change how it charges for non-dairy milk options, Starbucks revealed that its holiday menu will officially come out on Nov. 7.

"Starbucks today announced that, starting with the launch of its holiday menu on November 7, the company will no longer charge extra for customizing beverages with a non-dairy milk, making it easier for customers to make their Starbucks beverage their own," the release stated.

Details on the menu and what it will include, however, are expected to be released in the lead-up to the launch.

New CEO Brian Niccol has already revealed plans to simplify the company's menu, but what exactly that will mean for the popular holiday beverages remains unclear. Earlier this week, the coffee chain announced the end of its controversial olive oil-infused beverages, though that change was made prior to Niccol taking over the role.

In a call with investors, Niccol reportedly said the company should focus on "fewer, better" offerings, which he hopes will bring consistency to each drink and lower the amount of time it takes to make each drinks, since baristas will have fewer recipes to remember.

“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Niccol said in a statement.

Starbucks, which is no stranger to menu changes, announced new "Wicked"-themed beverages. The limited-time drinks are inspired by the film’s main characters, Glinda (the Good Witch of the South) and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West).

At the same time, CNBC reported Tuesday that Starbucks' preliminary quarterly results showed its sales fell again.