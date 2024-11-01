Mariah Carey's ‘Christmas Time' tour to stop in Chicago suburbs

Although Christmas is still more than 50 days away, it's time, Mariah Carey says -- and it'll soon be time to see the "Queen of Christmas" live in the Chicago area.

Not long after Halloween came to a close and the clock struck midnight on Nov. 1, the legendary singer declared it the holiday season with a festive video that begins with spooky season and transitions into Christmas.

But Carey's biggest fans can see her live in concert Nov. 27, according to her website. The show, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, is part of Carey's annual "Christmas Time" tour.

"This tour marks Carey’s grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its record-shattering single ”'All I Want For Christmas Is You,'" the ticketing website said.

According to organizers, the show will feature the global pop star's "timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience."

Limited tickets are still available, Ticketmaster's site showed.

But that's not the only Mariah Carey-themed Christmas experience in the area. Select Virgin Hotels, including the Virgin Hotel Chicago, will open the Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday pop-up bar, according to a release.

The bar will feature a "full takeover" that transforms the space into a "holiday-themed winter wonderland," the release said.

"Guests can step into a magical holiday window photo display adorned with a custom All I Want For Christmas Is You neon sign, or sit on a festive wreath to recreate the iconic album cover from Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," the release said. Guests can also take part in an interactive photo booth, a Black Irish Christmas tree, a "letters to Mariah" station, lyric wall and more, the release added.

Holiday-inspired cocktails at the pop-up will feel "straight out of a holiday music video," the release said, with chocolate and espresso martinis topped with cotton candy and candy caned-rims, cocoa coffee topped with red and green glitter sprinkles and more.

The pop-up's experience and design was created in partnership with Bucket Listers, which in 2023 brought the Malibu Barbie Café pop-up to Chicago for a limited time.

According to the release, the pop-up at Virgin Hotels Chicago, located at 203 N. Wabash Avenue beginning Nov. 15. Tickets start at $20, with 90-minute slots offered between 4 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. According to organizers, a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail is included.

The experience will be open through Dec. 29, the release said, with additional pop-ups in Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans and New York City.