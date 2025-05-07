Aldi, one of the country's most popular grocery stores, plans to open hundreds of new store locations in 2025 and a major expansion into the western U.S., according to a release.

By 2028, the grocer, whose U.S. headquarters is in suburban Batavia, will have opened 800 new locations, the release said.

“With 25% of U.S. households and counting trusting our products and low prices, we’re growing rapidly from coast-to-coast," Jason Hart, ALDI CEO said.

The expansion is part of the company's "five-year national growth strategy," which also includes acquiring and converting approximately 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the southeast part of the U.S. into ALDIs.

According to the release, some new stores are expected to open across the grocer's already established footprint in the Midwest and northeast. The company will also grow in the western part of the country, with more stores in Southern California and Arizona, and open in new markets, including Las Vegas, Nevada, where one of four planned stores opened last month.

“ALDI continues to see more shoppers come through our doors as they experience our quicker, easier and

more affordable shopping experience firsthand,” Hart said in the release. “With our expansion across the country, ALDI is earning the trust of more shoppers in more communities than ever before, bringing us closer to

becoming America’s first stop for groceries.”

According to ALDI's website, 30 new stores across the country are set to soon hold grand openings, including in Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota. There are 215 ALDI locations in Illinois, with the brand's corporate U.S. headquarters based in the far western suburbs.