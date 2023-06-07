Barbie roller-skating, photo opps and more: see what it's like inside Chicago's new Malibu Barbie café

Chicagoans have a new option for food and drinks. And a new "beach" to stick their feet in, for that matter.

It's all part of a traveling pop-up diner dedicated to Malibu Barbie.

Wednesday, a Malibu Barbie pop-up diner debuted in the city's West Loop neighborhood. The "Malibu Barbie Cafe," located at 324 S. Racine street, is inspired by the groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu, California -- when Malibu Barbie, the beach-bound version of the doll, made its debut in 1971.

"As soon as you step into our trendy café, you’ll be transported to 1970s Malibu California with a sea of pop-timistic Barbie colors, laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam," the description of the event reads from event experience group BucketListers reads.

According to Bucket Listers, the fast-casual café serves up brunch, desserts, and Barbie-themed drinks, along with a variety of Barbie-themed photo opportunities including a full-sized Barbie doll box, as well as a Malibu Barbie beach scene.

Guests can also take part in the added experience of roller-skating, a nod to the roller-skating and roller-blading versions of the doll.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents,” Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel, said in a statement. “At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style.”

Tickets for the experience went on sale earlier this year, and include a 90-minute reservation, choice of entrée and side item. According to organizers, the pop-up will remain open all summer, through Sept. 15.