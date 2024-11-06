Starbucks 2024 holiday menu date: Here's when you can get those iconic red cups

If it doesn't feel like the holiday season quite yet, it certainly will Thursday, thanks to the return of Starbucks' famous red holiday cups.

Nov. 7, Starbucks will debut its 2024 holiday menu for the season, and with it comes the coffee chain's iconic red cups for this year.

This year’s theme is “Merrier Together,” which the coffee giant says relates to its whole holiday campaign, with a palette that pairs Starbucks’ green and cranberry red with soft pastels inspired by fondant icing. Graphic elements take inspiration from vintage holiday ornaments, peppermints and other holiday favorites, Starbucks said.

In addition to the red cups for 2024, Starbucks on Nov. 7 will also launch festive drinkware and gifts, and its highly anticipated holiday menu, which typically includes fan-favorite and new holiday-themed drinks.

Some reports of the leaked menu say new items include a Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew, and a Cran-Merry Orange Refresher.

The new holiday cups come as Starbucks recently announced it will soon do away with extra charges for non-dairy milk and implement efforts to create "fewer, better," menu offerings, in hopes of bringing consistency to each drink and lower the amount of time it takes to make each drinks, since baristas will have fewer recipes to remember.

“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement.

Last month, Starbucks announced new "Wicked"-themed beverages. The limited-time drinks are inspired by the film’s main characters, Glinda (the Good Witch of the South) and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West).