What happens on Inauguration Day? What to know as Trump takes office

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States Monday, but there's plenty more in store for Inauguration Day.

Taking place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for just the second time, events organized by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee begin as early as Saturday, with a full slate of events planned for Monday.

From ceremonies and performers to what's planned for Trump's first moments as president, here's what to know:

What does the schedule of events look like?

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.

Live special coverage of the day's events will begin starting at 9 a.m. CT.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced the following schedule for inaugural events:

Saturday, January 18, 2025

The President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling

Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Make America Great Again Victory Rally

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Candlelight Dinner

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

US Capitol Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service

When does Trump take office for 2025?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

Who is performing on Inauguration Day?

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump's inauguration and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Other inauguration ceremony performers will include two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Full performer list here.

There will also be a lineup of groups participating in the Presidential Parade. See the full lineup here.

What does Trump have planned for his first day in office?

A change in political party in the White House typically comes with a reversal of policies from the previous administration. In this case, Trump is expected to overturn a number of actions put in place by President Joe Biden.

On the first day of his previous term, Trump signed only one executive order, which targeted the Affordable Care Act. This time around, he is expected to sign more than one executive order. Questions remain, though, about how many goals from Trump's list he'll be able to accomplish on his first day.

Additionally, some of the policies will require Congressional approval. Here are a few policy areas where the president-elect has made promises for his first day in office:

Immigration

Immigration, an area Trump focused on heavily during his rallies, will likely be a large focus on Day One. He has promised his supporters that he will launch a mass deportation effort and close the Southern border.

"On Day One, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible," Trump said during a rally at Madison Square Garden in October.

Trump has shrugged off concerns about the cost of the large-scale deportation plans. His incoming border czar, Tom Homan, said Chicago will be "ground zero" for the plans on Day One.

In 2023, Trump said on his first day back in the White House, he will end "every open borders policy of the Biden administration."

"I'll also use Title 42 to end the child trafficking crisis by returning all trafficked children to their families and their home countries. We'll do that immediately," Trump said in October 2023.

The incoming president also said he will end birthright citizenship, which is automatic citizenship for everyone born in the United States. He reiterated that during an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker during "Meet the Press" in December.

"You promised to end birthright citizenship on Day One," Welker said.

"Correct," Trump said.

"Is that still your plan?" Welker asked.

"Yeah. Absolutely," Trump said.

Economy

More of Trump's Day One promises are related to the other cornerstone issue of his campaign, the economy.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social in November.

Trump has vowed to impose a 25 percent tariff on everything imported from Mexico and Canada and add a 10 percent tariff to duties already imposed on goods from China.

Energy

The president-elect has made a number of references to reversing climate policies and increasing oil and gas production. He vowed to cancel what he calls the Biden administration's "electric vehicle mandate" and increase car manufacturing in the U.S. on Jan. 20.

"I will end the electric vehicle mandate on Day One. Thereby saving the U.S. auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now and saving U.S. customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car," Trump said during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

More of his Day One plans relate to approving more drilling and pipelines. "Drill, baby, drill" was a constant refrain from Trump on the campaign trail.

"We will — right from Day One, we're going to drill, drill, drill. Drill, baby, drill," Trump said in January 2024.

Other executive orders could roll back environmental protections and halt wind projects. He has a one-year goal of reducing energy prices by 50 percent.

Jan. 6, 2021

During the December interview with Welker, Trump again vowed to pardon his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol four years ago. More than 1,500 people have been charged in the attack.

"Those people have suffered long and hard. And there may be some exceptions to it. I have to look … you know, if somebody was radical, crazy," Trump said.

The incoming president has the power to pardon anyone who was convicted in federal court. He also can tell the attorney general to stand down so prosecutions do not continue.

Military

Trump promised to end reimbursement for members of the military who get abortions. The president-elect also has said he will restrict gender-affirming health care for members of the military who are transgender.

"On Day One, I will revoke Joe Biden's cruel policies on so-called 'gender affirming care' — ridiculous — a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children. Can you believe this? I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age. I will then ask Congress to permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures, and pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states," Trump said in a video published to his campaign website in February 2023.

Education

Another priority on the day Trump takes office is to roll back protections for students who are transgender. An action from the Biden administration had protected students who are transgender from discrimination in schools.

Trump said he will sign an executive order to cut federal funding to schools with vaccine mandates and schools that are pushing critical race theory and other "inappropriate racial, sexual or political content." That is an example of a campaign promise that would likely need Congressional approval.

"I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or mask mandate. And I will do something that's amazing to me that I even have to mention this. I will keep men out of women's sports 100 percent immediately first day," said then-candidate Trump during a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, in October 2023.

Russia-Ukraine War

"They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours," Trump said in New Hampshire in May 2023.

Trump said he can end the war in a day, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed back on that timeline.

The president-elect has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has criticized Biden for giving money to Ukraine.