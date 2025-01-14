Donald Trump

Who is in Inauguration Day's Presidential Parade? Full schedule and lineup

The parade is set to feature nearly 7,500 participants from 23 states, according to the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Inauguration Day will be filled with ceremonies and events, among them, the traditional Presidential Parade.

The parade is set to feature nearly 7,500 participants from 23 states, according to the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"Inaugural parades are a long-lived tradition -- dating back to President Washington’s first election, when impromptu crowds of supporters followed and cheered behind him as he traveled from Mount Vernon to New York City," the committee said in a release. "Presidents Adams and Jefferson also had spontaneous parades, which continued until the inauguration of President James Madison in 1809, when they became an official part of the event."

Playing a prominent role in this year's events will be Butler County first responders, who will honor the life of former fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in July.

“What we did together at the Butler Farm Show Grounds as first responders, police and pre-hospital emergency teams on that terrible day in July is what we are trained to do in Butler County every day: protect and save lives," the Butler County First Responders group said in a statement. "We are forever changed by the devastating loss of our fellow first responder Corey Comperatore. We hope all Americans will pause today to remember the bravery and sacrifice of their own first responders and police, the expertise of their 911 dispatchers, and the skill of their local hospital emergency and medical staff and emergency management agencies."

Here's a look at the selected participant lineup so far and the full schedule of events for Inauguration Day:

Inaugural Parade lineup

Local

Chicago Weather 50 mins ago

Live Chicago radar: Track snow, road conditions as system moves across Chicago area

Chicago Snow 52 mins ago

How much snow is expected in Chicago? Latest totals as ‘light, fluffy snow' continues

United States Army 

Butler County First Responders - Butler, Pennsylvania 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums - New York, New York 

New York Military Academy - Cornwall on Hudson, New York 

Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums - Boca Raton, Florida 

America’s Patriotic Tractor - West Des Moines, Iowa 

Stewarts Creek High School Band - Smyrna, Tennessee 

Loadmaster Corporation- Norway, Michigan 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection- National Organization 

U.S. Marines 

Middletown High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders- Middletown, Ohio 

Palm Beach Police & Fire Honor GuardUnit - Palm Beach, Florida 

Albertville High SchoolAggie Band - Albertville, Alabama 

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Arlington, Virginia  

Liberty University “Spirit of the Mountain” Marching Band - Lynchburg, Virginia 

Navajos 4 Trump - Show Low, Arizona 

Scripps Miramar Ranch- San Diego, California  

U.S. Navy 

Fork Union Military Academy - Fork Union, Virginia 

Ross Volunteer Company of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets- College Station, Texas 

Lowndes High School “Georgia Bridgemen” Marching Band - Valdosta, Georgia 

Culver Academies Black Horse Troop & Equestriennes- Culver, Indiana  

Premiere Transportation - Brentwood, Tennessee 

Texas High School Tiger Band - Texarkana, Texas 

Montana State University Rodeo Team - Belgrade, Montana 

U.S. Air Force 

Pipes & Drums of the Blue & Gold - Holly, New Jersey 

Mobile Azalea Trail Maids - Mobile, Alabama 

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, & Summerall Guards - Charleston, South Carolina 

Merced County Sheriff's Posse - Hilmar, California  

Missouri State University Pride Marching Band - Springfield, Missouri 

Lunar Outpost- Arvada, Colorado 

Sherwood Groves Belgian 6-Horse Hitch - Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania  

U.S. Coast Guard 

Mississippi Valley State University - Itta Bena, Mississippi 

Richard Petty’s 1970 Superbird - Randleman, North Carolina  

Benedictine College Preparatory- Richmond, Virginia 

American Tap Company - North Andover, Massachusetts 

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment- Fort Cavazos, Texas 

U.S. Merchant Marines Academy 

Diamond D Cowgirls- Covington, Georgia 

Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak- Plano, Texas 

Las Vegas Police Protective Association- Las Vegas, Nevada 

Virginia Military Institute - Lexington, Virginia   

When is Inauguration Day?

Monday, Jan. 20, marks the official 60th Presidential Inauguration Day for 2025. The day is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

Inaugural events will begin as early as Saturday, however.

Full schedule of events

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday announced the following schedule for inaugural events on Jan. 20:

Monday, January 20, 2025 

  • St. John’s Church Service 
  • Tea at the White House 
  • Swearing-In Ceremony
    US Capitol
  • Farewell to the Former President and Vice President  
  • US Capitol Departure Ceremony 
  • The President’s Signing Room Ceremony 
  • JCCIC Congressional Luncheon  
  • The President’s Review of the Troops  
  • Presidential Parade 
    Pennsylvania Avenue  
  • Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House  
  • Commander in Chief Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 
  • Liberty Inaugural Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 
  • Starlight Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 

  • National Prayer Service 

What time is the inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.

Who is performing on Inauguration Day?

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump's inauguration and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Other inauguration ceremony performers will include two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Full performer list here.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump Administration
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us