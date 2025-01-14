Who is in Inauguration Day's Presidential Parade? Full schedule and lineup

Inauguration Day will be filled with ceremonies and events, among them, the traditional Presidential Parade.

The parade is set to feature nearly 7,500 participants from 23 states, according to the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

"Inaugural parades are a long-lived tradition -- dating back to President Washington’s first election, when impromptu crowds of supporters followed and cheered behind him as he traveled from Mount Vernon to New York City," the committee said in a release. "Presidents Adams and Jefferson also had spontaneous parades, which continued until the inauguration of President James Madison in 1809, when they became an official part of the event."

Playing a prominent role in this year's events will be Butler County first responders, who will honor the life of former fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in July.

“What we did together at the Butler Farm Show Grounds as first responders, police and pre-hospital emergency teams on that terrible day in July is what we are trained to do in Butler County every day: protect and save lives," the Butler County First Responders group said in a statement. "We are forever changed by the devastating loss of our fellow first responder Corey Comperatore. We hope all Americans will pause today to remember the bravery and sacrifice of their own first responders and police, the expertise of their 911 dispatchers, and the skill of their local hospital emergency and medical staff and emergency management agencies."

Here's a look at the selected participant lineup so far and the full schedule of events for Inauguration Day:

Inaugural Parade lineup

United States Army

Butler County First Responders - Butler, Pennsylvania

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums - New York, New York

New York Military Academy - Cornwall on Hudson, New York

Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums - Boca Raton, Florida

America’s Patriotic Tractor - West Des Moines, Iowa

Stewarts Creek High School Band - Smyrna, Tennessee

Loadmaster Corporation - Norway, Michigan

U.S. Customs and Border Protection - National Organization

U.S. Marines

Middletown High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders - Middletown, Ohio

Palm Beach Police & Fire Honor Guard Unit - Palm Beach, Florida

Albertville High School Aggie Band - Albertville, Alabama

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Arlington, Virginia

Liberty University “Spirit of the Mountain” Marching Band - Lynchburg, Virginia

Navajos 4 Trump - Show Low, Arizona

Scripps Miramar Ranch - San Diego, California

U.S. Navy

Fork Union Military Academy - Fork Union, Virginia

Ross Volunteer Company of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets - College Station, Texas

Lowndes High School “Georgia Bridgemen” Marching Band - Valdosta, Georgia

Culver Academies Black Horse Troop & Equestriennes - Culver, Indiana

Premiere Transportation - Brentwood, Tennessee

Texas High School Tiger Band - Texarkana, Texas

Montana State University Rodeo Team - Belgrade, Montana

U.S. Air Force

Pipes & Drums of the Blue & Gold - Holly, New Jersey

Mobile Azalea Trail Maids - Mobile, Alabama

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, & Summerall Guards - Charleston, South Carolina

Merced County Sheriff's Posse - Hilmar, California

Missouri State University Pride Marching Band - Springfield, Missouri

Lunar Outpost - Arvada, Colorado

Sherwood Groves Belgian 6-Horse Hitch - Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania

U.S. Coast Guard

Mississippi Valley State University - Itta Bena, Mississippi

Richard Petty’s 1970 Superbird - Randleman, North Carolina

Benedictine College Preparatory - Richmond, Virginia

American Tap Company - North Andover, Massachusetts

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment - Fort Cavazos, Texas

U.S. Merchant Marines Academy

Diamond D Cowgirls - Covington, Georgia

Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak - Plano, Texas

Las Vegas Police Protective Association - Las Vegas, Nevada

Virginia Military Institute - Lexington, Virginia

When is Inauguration Day?

Monday, Jan. 20, marks the official 60th Presidential Inauguration Day for 2025. The day is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

Inaugural events will begin as early as Saturday, however.

Full schedule of events

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday announced the following schedule for inaugural events on Jan. 20:

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

US Capitol Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service

What time is the inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.

Who is performing on Inauguration Day?

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump's inauguration and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Other inauguration ceremony performers will include two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Full performer list here.